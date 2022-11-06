UVA falls to North Carolina at home, 31-28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers dropped to 3-6 on the season after losing to North Carolina at home, 31-28.

Drake Maye lead the way for the Tarheels, completing 26 of his 37 passes for 293 yards. Brennan Armstrong was only 15-35 for 232.

“[We have to] compete no matter what the situation is. When you talk about competitive stamina, it’s always about the next play being my best play. So if I have a bad play, alright, good, it’s a learning opportunity. It’s the next play. If I have a good play, good, stay humble. It’s the next play. Doesn’t matter what’s on the scoreboard, it doesn’t matter what the conditions are around you, you just compete and you compete to the best of your ability,” head coach Tony Elliott said after the loss.

Virginia will face Pitt at home next Saturday.