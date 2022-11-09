Titans claim Region crown, Glenvar, Appomattox advances

ROANOKE, Va. – In Region 3D, Hidden Valley welcomed the undefeated Tunstall Trojans to the Titans gym.

Coach Carla Ponn’s troops proceeded to roll thru the Trojans as sophomore standout Caleigh Ponn scored her 1000th kill, and coach Carla Ponn was named Region coach of the year after the straight sets win – 25-14, 25-10, and 25-13.

“I think it feels great when you beat someone undefeated. I mean they’re a great team, they did well, I think we prepared for them and we knew what we needed to do and at the end of the day we played really well and it came down to us preparing and playing really well, that’s how we win,” Caleigh explained.

The 28-0 Titans will host Rustburg in the Class 3 VHSL state quarterfinals Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

In Region 2C, we had two undefeated teams in action looking to advance. Appomattox County entered Tuesday night’s semifinal against Patrick County with a 21-0 record. It would improve to 22-0 at the end of the night. The Raiders won the first game 25-16 but the Cougars were roaring in the second game. But Appomattox County surged ahead to win the match in straight sets – 25-16, 25-22, and 25-9.

In the other 2C semifinal, unbeaten Glenvar faced off with Gretna. While the Highlanders raced to a commanding game one victory, 25-5, its opponent also gave chase in game two. The Hawks were within two points of tying the Highlanders before Glenvar also surged ahead for the straight-sets victory – 25-5, 25-13, and 25-7.

Glenvar and Appomattox County will meet in the Region 2C Final on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Glenvar High School.