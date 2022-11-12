71º

Pitt gets two pick 6s in 16 seconds against Virginia

Hank Kurz Jr.

Associated Press

Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda (2) fights to keep the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov.. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) (Mike Kropf, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Pittsburgh got off to as fast a start as a defense can Saturday at Virginia, returning passes by quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the first two plays from scrimmage for touchdowns.

M.J. Devonshire did the trick first, jumping in front of a pass near the Panthers' sideline and scampering easily 29 yards for the score at the 14:55 mark.

After a second touchback, Armstrong tried throwing deeper, also near the Pitt sideline, and Marquis Williams jumped in front of that one and also took it 39 yards for a touchdown.

After 16 seconds, the Panthers led 14-0 and Virginia fans were booing.

The Cavaliers' third series started with a handoff from Armstrong to Mike Hollins, and sarcastic cheers erupted even though the play went for no gain.

The double pick-6 marked the first time Pittsburgh has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in a game since 2006 — also against the Cavaliers in a 38-13 victory.

Saturday was the first time Virginia has allowed two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game since 2015, when Boise State did it in a 56-14 rout.

