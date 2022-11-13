North Cross trounces Fredericksburg Christian 56-15

SALEM, Va. – North Cross took care of business Saturday against Fredericksburg Christian, marching to a 56-15 victory.
The Raiders advance to the VISAA DII Final where they will play the defending champion Atlantic Shores Christian.
