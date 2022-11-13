46º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

North Cross trounces Fredericksburg Christian 56-15

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, VISAA, North Cross, Fredericksburg Christian, High School Football

SALEM, Va. – North Cross took care of business Saturday against Fredericksburg Christian, marching to a 56-15 victory.

The Raiders advance to the VISAA DII Final where they will play the defending champion Atlantic Shores Christian.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter