North Cross returns favor, takes out Atlantic Shores for state title

Roanoke, Va. – North Cross remembers the pain of a 10 point loss to Atlantic Shores in last year’s VISAA Division II final. They were determined not to let it happen again.

Coach Stephen Alexander and the Raiders defense pitched a shutout, and North Cross played complimentary football in the 13-0 win to earn the title.

North Cross and Atlantic shores played a scoreless first half, with the Seahawks missing a field goal which was the closest thing to points in the half.

But Ian Cann electrified the crowd by opening the second half with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give North Cross the lead 7-0

He added an interception and another long completion. A Conner Lange to Zach Morgan touchdown pass stretched the lead to 13-0.

Tristan Lange added a key interception that helped keep the Seahawks off the scoreboard

“It was disappointing we didn’t win last year, and we felt we had a better roster this year. So obviously we were happy to have another shot. You know that’s a tough team -- I had talked to them, I wish that we played someone that wasn’t quite as good as them but I I am thankful to get that rematch and I’m thankful we came out on top this time,” North Cross coach Stephen Alexander says.

Not touching it since freshman year (the state championship trophy) --not touching it since freshman year and I didn’t play -- it means a lot and it, It just means a lot. I’m speechless right now,” Cann explained.

The Raiders finished the season 11-1. Atlantic Shores finishes at 9-2.