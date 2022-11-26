Appomattox wins Region 2C Championship with 38-34 win over Glenvar

GLENVAR, Va. – In only their fourth meeting ever in the Region 2C final, Appomattox beat Glenvar 38-34 to win the title. It was defensive plays in the end that sent the Raiders to victory.

“Coach Costello did a great job defensively putting a defense in that would keep them from throwing the long one,” Appomattox head coach Doug Smith said. “We knew they didn’t have any timeouts, just whatever they do, keep them in bounds.”

“We couldn’t play any defense, we couldn’t stop them,” Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford said. “You can’t give up 38 points in a playoff game and expect to win. Some of it is on me as the head coach and the defensive coordinator, but we have to make plays on defense and we didn’t.”

The Raiders are back in the Class 2 semifinals, they will play the winner of Graham/Ridgeview.