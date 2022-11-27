E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem.

The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.

While Salem scored on touchdowns from Jayveon Jones, Peyton Lewis and a blocked punt return for score from Jayon Green--E.C. Glass had a response each time.

They also yielded two touchdowns from Lyvarius Gilbert and a late touchdown run from Jerry Cashwell for the 35-21 victory and Region 4D Championship.

“We have a lot of dog in us, a lot of fight, you go one way we’ll go the other,” said Hilltoppers running back Mike Thomas Jr. “We were just real focused and really locked in. Pregame, you could tell it was going to be a special night.”

“We preached it all week--discipline leads to what you want to desire,” said E.C. Glass head coach Jeff Woody. “And if what you desire is your destiny then your discipline has to be taken care of first. My wife’s been talking to me about that all week--stole it from her and gave it to them. In the trenches we’re doing well, pushing folks around and if you can win against a Salem in the trenches then you’re doing your job.”

“Just being coachable, holding your teammate accountable,” said Hilltoppers wide receiver Ly’Varius Gilbert. “I try my best to hold my teammates accountable--in a practice or in a game--I’m going to be on you.”

E.C. Glass advances to the VHSL Class 4 State Semifinals where it will face undefeated Kettle Run.