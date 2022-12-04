George Wythe downs Grundy 35-12, returns to state final

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – In Class 1 state semifinal action, George Wythe defeated Grundy 35-12 in what was a rematch from earlier this season.

The Maroons return to the VHSL state final matchup for the first time since 2012 when they defeated Honaker.

“It’s exhaustion from this week, preparation, happiness, adrenaline, everything that my kids and wife have to do to allow me to do this,” head coach Brandon Harner said. “The time away from them, it’s a lot but we got here, so right now I can’t describe it.”

“We had to have a good game plan, it was hard work, practices were hard and long, but we stuck with it,” quarterback Tandom Smith said. “We had to be really focused on defense because they’re a powerhouse, they’re good runners, so we focused on defense and our offense is the bomb.”

George Wythe will face Riverheads on Saturday in the Class 1 State Championship game.