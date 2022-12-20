Liberty not expecting typical MAC team

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty’s date to battle the MAC champs, the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton bowl is fast approaching.

Toledo won thier first MAC title since 2017 with a win over Ohio University.

At 8-5 the Rockets lost two one-score games down the stretch, and Liberty interim coach Josh Aldridge says this team could easily be a 10-win club.

After reviewing Toledo’s personnel, Liberty also understands that this challenge might not be exactly what fans expect.

“Not your typical MAC school per se’. Typically when you think of the MAC you think a like a group of five/Big 10 style. You know --big powerful, strong not as much gonna test you on all blades of grass on the field. These guys are not that way. They have a lot of speed on the outside, especially and at quarterback so it’ll be very similar to a lot of teams we faced,” Aldridge says.

The 8-4 Flames take on the 8-5 Rockets at 7:30 from FAU stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, about 50 miles north of Miami.