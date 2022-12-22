Heritage’s Terrell Washington heading to Hampton University

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Standout Heritage athlete Terrell Washington will continue his academic and athletic career at Hampton University.

“It feels good, it’s been a dream,” Washington said at a signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington served as a fullback for the Pioneers, accounting for 140 yards and 4 touchdowns this past season. But his true calling was on defense where he totaled 66 tackles and helped lead Heritage back to the VHSL Class 3 State Championship game.

Washington said he chose Hampton because of the family atmosphere and the consistency in their interest.

“At first, it was very hard but then it got easier because I saw who was trying to be serious about it and who was trying to rush the process,” Washington said. “Hampton was serious but wasn’t trying to rush it. We took it step by step and I had to choose Hampton over any other college.”

Washington also earned Seminole District and Region 3C defensive player of the year honors in 2022.

“He’s grown up to be a good leader and a great vocal leader and just a great leader by example in how he did things,” said Heritage head coach Brad Bradley.