No. 7 Virginia Tech holds on to beat No. 13 North Carolina 68-65

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65.

It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.

The game was tied 65-65 when Amoore was fouled on a three point attempt. She made all three free throws leaving 1.8 seconds on the clock.

North Carolina was led by Deja Kelly who scored 21 points but she fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Paulina Paris added 15 points while Alyssa Ustby added 12.

Despite having 20 turnovers, Virginia Tech earned its second ACC win of the season and will now prep for in-state rival Virginia who comes to Blacksburg on Thursday night.