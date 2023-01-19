Hokies face No. 10 Cavaliers in Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 UVA will face unranked Virginia Tech Wednesday night in the Commonwealth Clash rivalry game.

It’s not unusual to see Cavaliers sitting in the top 25 when they play the Hokies, but in a rivalry like this – rankings are out the window and the dub could go either way.

Mutual respect is surely a beautiful thing, and you shouldn’t expect anything less between these two teams.

“I admire the matchup, I admire the rivalry, I admire playing those guys,” said Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young. “I admire the team — I always have. They play the right way. There’s nothing goofy, there’s no smoke and mirrors.”

In a rivalry that is over 100 years old, the most important matchup is the next one.

And the win will be sourced from preparedness.

“You respect the rivalry, but then all the sudden you turn around – ‘boom,’ you play another game. So it’s preparing well, respecting the rivalry, knowing it’s gonna be intense, hard-fought, and being as ready as you can,” said UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett.

The question on everyone’s minds is if Hunter Cattoor will play in Wednesday’s matchup, and to what capacity.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in the John Paul Jones Arena.