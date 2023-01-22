Liberty hockey player hospitalized following injury

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night’s ice hockey game between Liberty and UNLV had a break in the action late after a serious collision on the ice left one Flames player seriously injured.

Josh Fricks was carted off the ice with a serious neck injury.

#83 Josh Fricks was carried off the ice tonight after a significant injury. we ask for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/ha301B4mOw — Liberty Hockey (@LibertyHockey) January 21, 2023

On Saturday the team provided an update as Fricks continues to recover. In a video posted on the team’s Twitter page, Fricks expressed thanks for all the overall support and prayers he received since the scary scene on Friday night.