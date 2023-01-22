32º

Liberty hockey player hospitalized following injury

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Liberty Hockey (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night’s ice hockey game between Liberty and UNLV had a break in the action late after a serious collision on the ice left one Flames player seriously injured.

Josh Fricks was carted off the ice with a serious neck injury.

On Saturday the team provided an update as Fricks continues to recover. In a video posted on the team’s Twitter page, Fricks expressed thanks for all the overall support and prayers he received since the scary scene on Friday night.

