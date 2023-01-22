Liberty hockey player hospitalized following injury

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night’s ice hockey game between Liberty and UNLV had a break in the action late after a serious collision on the ice left one Flames player seriously injured.
Josh Fricks was carted off the ice with a serious neck injury.
#83 Josh Fricks was carried off the ice tonight after a significant injury. we ask for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/ha301B4mOw— Liberty Hockey (@LibertyHockey) January 21, 2023
On Saturday the team provided an update as Fricks continues to recover. In a video posted on the team’s Twitter page, Fricks expressed thanks for all the overall support and prayers he received since the scary scene on Friday night.
we’re so grateful for all of the support we’ve received since last night. here’s a special message from Josh Fricks. please continue to keep him in your prayers! pic.twitter.com/AZOF1q8ahK— Liberty Hockey (@LibertyHockey) January 21, 2023