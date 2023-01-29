45º

Virginia Tech takes care of business, downs Syracuse 85-70

Hokies played without guard Darius Maddox

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies moved to 3-7 in ACC play after an 85-70 win over Syracuse.

For the second consecutive game, the Hokies found success thanks to a great shooting performance--53 percent from the field. The team knocked down 11 first half three pointers. Hunter Cattoor had the hot hand early and often from downtown making 6 triples finishing the game with 20 points.

Virginia Tech found a smooth pace and rhythm against the Orange and their infamous zone defense, tallying 26 assists on the night. The Hokies had four players score in double-figures, including Grant Basile who dropped 25, Justyn Mutts had a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) and MJ Collins added 11 points as well.

Syracuse’s Judah Mintz tried to carry the load, scoring 21 points but foul trouble became an issue. Turnovers also became a problem for the Orange as the Hokies scored 14 points off of those miscues.

The Hokies played without guard Darius Maddox who was out while dealing with a family matter.

Virginia Tech will hit the road and take on Miami Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

