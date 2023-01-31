Save the Dates: 2023 Virginia Football schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 ACC slate of the Virginia Cavaliers football schedule has been released. During ACC Network’s “The Huddle” Monday night, the conference released its conference schedule for the entire league.

Here’s a look at the Cavaliers schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 2: Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nissan Stadium)

Week 2, Sept. 9: Virginia vs. James Madison

Week 3, Sept. 16: Virginia at Maryland

Week 4, Sept. 22: Virginia vs. North Carolina State (Friday)

Week 5, Sept. 30: Virginia at Boston College

Week 6, Oct. 7: Virginia vs. William & Mary

Week 7, Oct. 14: OPEN

Week 8, Oct. 21: Virginia at North Carolina

Week 9, Oct. 28: Virginia at Miami

Week 10, Nov. 4: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Week 11, Nov. 9: Virginia at Louisville (Thursday)

Week 12, Nov. 18: Virginia vs. Duke

Week 13, Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia will open the season September 2 in Nashville, Tennessee as it battles the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. This will mark the first time in two decades that the program will play an SEC opponent in the regular season. This will be the sixth meeting overall between the programs.

The Cavaliers will host James Madison, William & Mary, Virginia Tech, Duke, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State in 2023. Their home opener will not be an easy one when the Dukes go to Charlottesville on September 9. This will mark the first time in 40 years since Virginia and James Madison have lined up. The Dukes are coming off an 8-3 season, 6-2, in their first year in the Sun Belt Conference. JMU also received its first ever FBS ranking during 2022 coming in at No. 25.

Another fellow in-state school will make the trek to Charlottesville in William & Mary. The Tribe are led by former Virginia head coach Mike London, who led the program to its most successful season ever--an 11-2 record and an NCAA Quarterfinals appearance against Montana State.

Virginia will host a third in-state school when rival Virginia Tech comes to town. The Hokies will also be entering its second year under head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies and Cavaliers rivalry game wasn’t played in 2022, following the tragic shooting event that took place on grounds in November that resulted in the killing of three football players that also left another player and a student injured.

A familiar face will likely be under center when North Carolina State visits Virginia--quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The dual-threat signal caller transferred to the Wolfpack during the offseason after a stellar, record-breaking career at Virginia.

Road travels for Virginia include trips to Maryland, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and Boston College.

2023 marks the first year in which the ACC will play in its new 3-5-5 model, without divisions.

Virginia annual Spring Game will be played April 15 at 2 p.m.