1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 “Trophy Tour” is in Daleville to honor a landmark win. Six-time defending State Class 1 Champion Riverheads was on the brink of breaking the state record for consecutive wins (tied at 52 with Phoebus). They held the longest active win streak in the nation — at 52 straight victories.

A special performance was needed to end the streak.

Lord Botetourt got one from junior quarterback Jakari Nicely. The poised and powerful signal caller led Lord Botetourt’s power run game with 181 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. He also completed his only 4 passes for 59 yards and another score.

Lord Botetourt snapped the nation’s longest active win streak with a 35-21 victory in Week 3. The 1st and 10 “Trophy Tour” has Daleville saved in our directions app, and yours truly did the honors — handing over the hardware. Jakari says the Cavaliers knew it would be a physical contest and they were prepared for it.

”I knew we had to go into the game and play really hard, smash-mouth football. And I knew my team could support me. I just talked to them and we got it done,” Nicely said.

“There was one play in particular where I kind of sat back and I was like ‘we got this.’ Jakari got caught up in a pile and there was about four or five of those Riverheads kids on him, and he keeps moving the pile forward and then the rest of the kids kind of join in and start moving the pile, and he ends up getting about 18 or 20 yards with about 2000 pounds of flash dangling around it. So at that moment I was feeling pretty good about our chances because when you play them, you know that’s the kind of game you have to play,” Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless says.

The Class 3 All-State 1st teamer(All-purpose)--racked up more than 1800 rushing yards and 1004 passing yards, and found the end zone 40 times on the season.