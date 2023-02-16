WATCH: Northside boys, William Fleming girls crowned Blue Ridge District Tournament Champs

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge District Tournament commenced Wednesday evening.

At Northside High School, the Vikings squared off against William Fleming. After a slow first quarter, Northside came out with the win 51-48. Lawrence Cole lead the way with 21 points, and Cy Hardy had 15 for the Vikings. Fleming was lead by Jaron Walker, who scored 21 points. Northside is 24-0 on the season.

At William Fleming, the Lord Botetourt girls played the Colonels. The Cavaliers lead at half, but a scoring run put William Fleming back in position to win the game 55-34. Shyanne Tate and Deasia Priest lead the way with 13 points for Fleming. Madilyn Winterton had 15 for the Cavaliers.