No. 14 Virginia Tech baseball wins home opener against ETSU

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 14th ranked Virginia Tech baseball team had picture perfect weather for its 2023 home opener on Tuesday afternoon and the Hokies play on the field was near perfect as well--resulting in a 15-5 victory.

The Hokies were led at the plate by Carson DeMartini who went 3-of-5 including one home run and 4 RBIs. Also effective on Tuesday was Amherst County native Christian Martin. The former Lancer recorded two hits and two RBIs.

Amherst County native and Virginia Tech infielder Christian Martin takes first base after recording an RBI single (WSLS)

Chris Cannizzaro recorded his first home run of the season in the second inning--a three-run shot over the left field wall.

On the mound, Virginia Tech pitchers combined for 7 strikeouts. One came from starter Kiernan Higgins who pitched the first three innings. Another strikeout came in the 9th inning thanks to former William Byrd standout Tyler Dean. The former Terrier faced two batters late in the game against the Buccaneers, who fell to 2-2 on the season.

No. 14 Virginia Tech moves to 3-1 and will get ready to host its first weekend series of 2023 at English Field beginning Friday, when Bryant goes to Blacksburg. First pitch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all set for 1 p.m.