Cave Spring, James River boys among teams to advance to region semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – High School basketball courts were full around the Commonwealth on Tuesday night with region quarterfinals and even some region semifinals.

In Region 3D boys action, Cave Spring hosted Bassett. The Knights made 5 first-quarter three-pointers, jumping to a 24-5 lead after the first quarter.

The Bengals tried mounting a response behind Ja’Ricous Hairston and Elijah Stokes who both poured in 14 points each. But the pace of play from the Knights was too much to handle. Stark Jones finished with 25 points. Dylan Saunders added 21 as Cave Spring cruised to a 77-49 victory. The Knights will travel to the No. 2 seed in Region 3D, the Tunstall Trojans, for a semifinals matchup on Thursday.

In Region 2C boys action, Glenvar and James River had another epic battle in a quarterfinals matchup. It proved to be a fast start for the Highlanders who started the game on a 10-2 run. Their lead improved to 15 at one point in the first half behind dominant play in the play from Gabe Ford and Lawson Simmons.

But the Knights kept fighting and chipped away at the lead before halftime. Led by Sam Bell’s 12 first half points, and stellar shots from Ryan Steger brought the score to 27-20 at halftime. James River eventually claimed the lead and held on for the 50-43 victory. The Knights will travel to Floyd County on Friday to face the Buffaloes in the Region 2C semifinals.

Other scores from Tuesday are below:

BOYS:

VIS: Blue Ridge School 85, North Cross 32

Region 1C: Parry McCluer 47, Grayson County 38

Region 1C: Auburn 75, Covington 45

Region 2C: Floyd County 81, Patrick County 61

Region 2C: Gretna 49, Martinsville 40

Region 2C: James River-Buchanan 50, Glenvar 43

Region 2C: Radford 67, Alleghany 64, 2OT

Region 3D: Abingdon 75, Lord Botetourt 70, 2OT

Region 3D: Northside 65, William Byrd 56

Region 3D: Tunstall 73, Carroll County 47

Region 4D: E.C. Glass 57, GW-Danville 43

Region 4D: Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63

GIRLS: