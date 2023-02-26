Washington & Lee women claim ODAC Women’s hoops title

SALEM, Va. – For just the second time in program history, the Washington & Lee women’s basketball team claimed the ODAC Women’s Tournament title with a 73-57 victory over Shenandoah. Sunday’s matchup proved to be a rematch of the 2019 championship game between the Generals and Hornets.

While Shenandoah started the game fast, jumping to a 10-5 advantage, Washington & Lee eventually settled down and began to execute at a high clip.

The Generals dominated the paint where they scored 42 points. Mary Schleusner, named ODAC Women’s Tournament MVP, capped off an amazing week of play with a 30 point performance with 19 rebounds. Kathryn Vandiver added 14 points and 10 boards while Hanna Malik added 12 points.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said two-time ODAC Coach of the Year Christine Clancy. “They just stuck together and stuck to the game plan and really dug in on the defensive end of the ball. We’re a super young team and had a lot of first-years out there and for them to have that composure in this setting is awesome.”

Washington & Lee women's basketball coach Christine Clancy celebrates after cutting the nets (WSLS)

The Championship win gets the Generals the automatic bid to the NCAA DIII Tournament.

“When the shots are going down, making great passes, I think it’s all about great ball movement in the end,” said ODAC Tournament first-team selection and MVP Mary Schleusner. “It comes from the stop on defense as our coaches say. So, when we’re able to get the stop and get the momentum on offense it’s fun running back and everyone is smiling and just high fives across the court. I just love to see it.”

Washington & Lee, who leads the nation in blocked shots per game, racked up 12 rejections on Sunday.

In the ODAC Men’s Tournament Championship, top-seeded Randolph-Macon defeated Guilford 61-48.