Jamar Lovelace returns to E.C. Glass

Lynchburg, Va. – From the Star City -- back to the Hill City. Jamar Lovelace was introduced as the new head football coach at E.C. Glass high school. Lovelace makes the move after spending 5 seasons leading William Fleming high. He carried the Colonels to 3 playoff appearances, includinga state semifinal run in the 2021 spring season.

Lovelace earned our 1st and 10 Coach of the year award that season as well. He returns to E.C. Glass where spent time as an assistant under Jeff Woody.

“It feels good. I think it makes a transition easier and obviously being able to bring my top assistant in with me in Coach Gardner makes the transition a lot easier as well. But but my family is in this area and I think that just makes it a whole lot easier. I know the administration and that’ll make the transition easier as well well, and yes, I’m very excited to get to work in a familiar place,” coach Lovelace says.

Jeff Woody departed the Hilltoppers after winning the Region 4D title, finishing with a 12-2 record. The longtime area coach took the Charlottesville HS job to be closer to his family.