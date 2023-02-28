48º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Jamar Lovelace returns to E.C. Glass

Lovelace leaves William Fleming to take over in Lynchburg

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: E.C. Glass Hilltoppers, William Fleming Colonels, Jamar Lovelace, 1st and 10, Seminole District

Lynchburg, Va. – From the Star City -- back to the Hill City. Jamar Lovelace was introduced as the new head football coach at E.C. Glass high school. Lovelace makes the move after spending 5 seasons leading William Fleming high. He carried the Colonels to 3 playoff appearances, includinga state semifinal run in the 2021 spring season.

Lovelace earned our 1st and 10 Coach of the year award that season as well. He returns to E.C. Glass where spent time as an assistant under Jeff Woody.

“It feels good. I think it makes a transition easier and obviously being able to bring my top assistant in with me in Coach Gardner makes the transition a lot easier as well. But but my family is in this area and I think that just makes it a whole lot easier. I know the administration and that’ll make the transition easier as well well, and yes, I’m very excited to get to work in a familiar place,” coach Lovelace says.

Jeff Woody departed the Hilltoppers after winning the Region 4D title, finishing with a 12-2 record. The longtime area coach took the Charlottesville HS job to be closer to his family.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter