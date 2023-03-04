55º

On to the next: Virginia Tech women advance to ACC Championship

Amoore leads the way with 24 points in the 58-37 victory

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Georgia Amoore scores against Duke in the ACC Women's Tournament semifinal (WSLS)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team carried lots of momentum into its semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Duke. What started as a close, back-and-forth game, quickly took a turn in the Hokies favor in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils couldn’t keep up with the electrifying play of guard Georgia Amoore. She scored 16 first half points, finishing with 28 in the game. That included 6 three-pointers as the Hokies rattled off a 17-0 run entering halftime.

Duke was led by Elizabeth Balogun who was held to just 9 points. For the second consecutive game, the Hokies didn’t allow any of its opponents players to score in double figures as the Blue Devils were held to 27 percent shooting and out-rebounded 41-22.

Virginia Tech rolled to a commanding 58-37 victory and advances to the ACC Women’s Tournament Championship game for the first time in program history.

