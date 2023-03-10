Varina edges E.C. Glass in epic state finals finish

Richmond, Va. – E.C. Glass was in the state final for the first time in 56 years, taking on the Varina Blue Devils. The Hilltoppers trailed by double digits in the second half, but Region 4D player of the year O’Maundre Harris brought his team back. A three-point play gave Glass a 56-55 lead late, but Kennard Wyche hit the go-ahead layup for the Blue Devils. Varina sealed the win with free throws for a 59-56 decision.

“My guys just battled back and I think we were down 8 or 10 and we had to burn a timeout, regrouped and they fought like dogs. We climbed all the way back to take the lead. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to go to war with,” Hilltoppers coach DJ Best says.

“Today was a mental thing. So we went down early in the game and the third quarter killed us with turnovers,” Harris explained.

E.C. Glass finishes the season at 25-3 with state silver.

