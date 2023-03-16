Mets' Edwin Díaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico's WBC win

Puerto Rico players react after pitcher Edwin Diaz appeared to be injured during postgame celebration after Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 5-2 during a World Baseball Classic game, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – All-Star closer Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets was taken off the field in a wheelchair after appearing to seriously injure his right leg celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

Díaz was swarmed by teammates after pitching a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 win that clinched Puerto Rico a spot in the WBC quarterfinals. The group was jumping together in the infield when Díaz collapsed to the ground, and he immediately reach for his right leg.

Díaz was in tears and did not put any weight on his right leg as a coach and trainer helped him limp toward the dugout.

Díaz's brother, Alexis, was also crying as Edwin was wheeled away. Mets teammate and Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor stood nearby with his hands on his head.

The 28-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star and two-time reliever of the year. He converted 32 saves for the Mets last season with a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings.

He's a fan favorite in New York as much for his catchy, trumpet-heavy entrance music as his dominant pitching. Díaz comes out of the bullpen at Citi Field to “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. He even had trumpets painted onto his cleats for the WBC.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports