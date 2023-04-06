APPITUDE | Talking trash talk; LSU’s Reese, Iowa’s Clark in the NCAA Tournament

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

This Thursday, we’re talking all about trash talk, and you’ve probably seen this particular situation circulating on social media plenty lately.

Basketball fans and the outspoken have flooded social media channels with comments on LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, referencing hand gestures made late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory.

We want to hear your thoughts on the topic, so be sure to leave your comments in the space above and we’ll talk about it.

You’ll be able to find Appitude every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m., right after our 6 o’clock news.

To watch more Appitude episodes, click here.