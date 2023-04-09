Stroman, Peoples setting strong example in Hokies defensive backfield

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has had stellar performers in the defensive backfield through the years and that was true last year with the likes of Chamarri Conner and Armani Chatman. But, with those two guys having moved on, it’s now time for the next wave of talent.

Helping in that regard are defensive back’s Nasir Peoples and Jalen Stroman. Both bring a huge boost in leadership and production to the safety position with another year under their belts. The duo were tackling machines in 2022, ranking among the best on the team. Stroman said leaning on the advice of his position coach Pierson Prioleau and his older brother Greg, both with NFL experience, has helped him develop the skills needed to play his position at max effort.

“It was good because I always had game experience behind it and knowing how to play free safety,” Stroman said. “I always talk to coach Prioleau and he teaches me the little things like techniques and always talk to my brother about it--little things and techniques.”

“We have a lot of players that make sacrifices on this team to be the best player that they can be and Jalen Stroman made some of those sacrifices,” Prioleau said. “Over winter break, he stayed around and did extra work in the weight room and did extra field work strengthening himself. He understands being part of a football family and having a brother that played here and in the NFL. He understands that you don’t just do what’s required of you. It is the little extra that separates yourself from the competition. Not just the competition in the room but the competition in the ACC and the rest of the country.”

Prioleau also gave praise to Luke Bussell and Jaylen Jones, two guys that played wide receiver before being moved to the safety position.