Watch: Knights Classic Track Action

Salem boys, Heritage girls win team titles

John Appicello, Sports Director

The 13th annual Knights Track Classic at Cave Spring saw 26 teams in the competition.

Roanoke, Va. – Top 10 Boys Team scores:

1 Salem (Roanoke) 127

2 Glenvar High School 53.5

3 Heritage (Lynchburg) 49

4 Cave Spring High School 43

4 Stuarts Draft 43

6 James River (Buchanan) 36

7 Staunton River High School 34

8 North Cross 33

9 Liberty Christian Academy 30

10 Fort Defiance 27

Top 10 Girls Team scores:

1 Heritage (Lynchburg) 67.5

2 Fort Defiance 58

3 Glenvar High School 56

4 Auburn 53.5

5 Salem (Roanoke) 45.5

6 Roanoke Catholic School 36.5

7 Liberty Christian Academy 36

7 Cave Spring High School 36

9 James River (Buchanan) 33

10 Hidden Valley 30

10 Rockbridge Co. 30

