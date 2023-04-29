Watch: Knights Classic Track Action

The 13th annual Knights Track Classic at Cave Spring saw 26 teams in the competition.
Roanoke, Va. – Top 10 Boys Team scores:
1 Salem (Roanoke) 127
2 Glenvar High School 53.5
3 Heritage (Lynchburg) 49
4 Cave Spring High School 43
4 Stuarts Draft 43
6 James River (Buchanan) 36
7 Staunton River High School 34
8 North Cross 33
9 Liberty Christian Academy 30
10 Fort Defiance 27
Top 10 Girls Team scores:
1 Heritage (Lynchburg) 67.5
2 Fort Defiance 58
3 Glenvar High School 56
4 Auburn 53.5
5 Salem (Roanoke) 45.5
6 Roanoke Catholic School 36.5
7 Liberty Christian Academy 36
7 Cave Spring High School 36
9 James River (Buchanan) 33
10 Hidden Valley 30
10 Rockbridge Co. 30