Floyd County adds four more seniors to list of athletes moving onto next level

Destiny Harman is heading to USC Aiken for basketball, Gus Chaffin to Ferrum for baseball, Freddy Garcia is heading to Emory & Henry for football, and Kaiden Swortzel is off to The Citadel for football. That makes eight total seniors from the 2023 class who are taking their talents to the next level.

“It’s amazing it’s such an amazing group of people, our senior class, it’s a true testament to their character, their families, and the support of the community that they’re able to feed off each other and off each other’s friendships and values,” athletic director Matthew Tompkins said. “It just really speaks to Floyd County as a whole, and the amazing young people they’re able to produce right now.”