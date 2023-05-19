Junior golf converges on Roanoke Valley with Scott Robertson Memorial

Roanoke Va. – One of the most sought after stops on the junior golf circuit comes in mid-May. to the Star City. Roanoke Country Club has been the host for nearly 4 decades.

The Scott Robertson Memorial tournament is back for the 39th year. This year’s tournament drew over 500 applicants, and was whittled down to an elite field of 165 players. Highlighting the tournament is a dynamic 15-18 girls division absolutely crammed with high level talent. They are ready to ‘have at it’ in 54-hole stroke play at Roanoke Country Club.

“Our older girls division(15-18) once again will be one of the strongest we have seen, but it’s always a really strong field, last year the tournament in the girls field was tenth in the nation for strength of field for the high ranked players we had last year. It will be the same thing this year,” Tournament Administrator Debbie Ferguson says.

Round one action begins Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.