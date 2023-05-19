61º

LIVE

Sports

Junior golf converges on Roanoke Valley with Scott Robertson Memorial

The AJGA event is a player favorite

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Junior golf, Scott Robertson Memorial

Roanoke Va. – One of the most sought after stops on the junior golf circuit comes in mid-May. to the Star City. Roanoke Country Club has been the host for nearly 4 decades.

The Scott Robertson Memorial tournament is back for the 39th year. This year’s tournament drew over 500 applicants, and was whittled down to an elite field of 165 players. Highlighting the tournament is a dynamic 15-18 girls division absolutely crammed with high level talent. They are ready to ‘have at it’ in 54-hole stroke play at Roanoke Country Club.

“Our older girls division(15-18) once again will be one of the strongest we have seen, but it’s always a really strong field, last year the tournament in the girls field was tenth in the nation for strength of field for the high ranked players we had last year. It will be the same thing this year,” Tournament Administrator Debbie Ferguson says.

Round one action begins Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter