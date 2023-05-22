Mawhinney, Pate among the winners at the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The final round of the 39th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament had some of the best junior golfers battling for bragging rights and the opportunity to win one of the most prestigious tournaments.

It proved to be another sunny, slightly breezy day at Roanoke Country Club. In the boys 15-18 division, future Virginia Tech golfer Ashton Harper made some moves up the leaderboard. At one point he even peaked to second place as he made three birdies on the day. But two bogeys on the back nine had him finishing at +1 for the tournament and a four-way tie for seventh.

The winner proved to be Tyler Mawhinney of Fleming Island, Florida. He shot a 71 for the day, winning with a score of 6 under par.

In the girls 15-18 division, Molly Davidson held a one stroke lead heading into Sunday. She was unblemished, notching all pars for each of her last nine holes.

But in her group was Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Her two birdies on the back nine including one on the par 4, 17th proved to make a big difference. Despite picking up a bogey on 18, Pate finished at -5 to win the girls 15-18 division. The future Wake Forest golfer credited her short game for her success.

“You can hit it to 30 feet and you’re not guaranteed a par,” Pate said. “You have some putts that can definitely run away from you. The closer I could get it the better but if I did have a 30 or 40 footer, I would just say hey make the par and move on to the next one. It means a lot since it’s been a little while since I’ve had a bigger win like this so it means a lot that I put 3 solid rounds together and play consistently.”

Zabe Shores claimed the boys 14 and under title after shooting even par for the tournament. Grace Carter of Jupiter, Florida was the girls 14 and under champion with a score of +8.

For a look at complete results, click here.