Fleming, North Cross host signing day for student-athletes

ROANOKE, Va. – Their was more pen to paper on Tuesday as William Fleming High School and North Cross School held a signing day for more student-athletes.

At the home of the Colonels, three young ladies will all take their talents to nearby Hollins University. Ayeshia Watson will run track for the Green and Gold while Mayte Naredo-Solabac and Evelin Lemus-Arriaga will play soccer.

“Being a role model is exactly what these ladies have been and for them to have their teammates to come and see them on stage and make the commitment to play at the next level, allows them to see what kind of hard work needs to go in for them to be on that stage next,” said William Fleming Athletic Director Jamie Bednarek.

At North Cross, the Raiders had eight more student-athletes make commitments, representing five of the school’s athletic programs.

“We’ve never had 8 at the same time and these kids are amazing,” said North Cross School Athletics Coordinator Tracy Schaefer. “They have been MVPs, All-State, All-Conference, all sports--football, basketball, soccer, tennis, track and field. We’ve got 12 committed athletes now out of a class of 60.”

From the football program, Chase Daniel will attend Denison University. During his time with the Raiders, Daniel was a 4-year starter who was part of the 2019 and 2022 State Championship teams and was also a member of the indoor track and baseball teams. Ethan Ferguson will play at Dickinson College. The Germany native earned All-State and All-Conference honors this past season as the Raiders claimed the VISAA D2 State Championship. Ferguson also competed for the indoor track team and boys lacrosse teams.

North Cross signing day May 2023 (WSLS)

Nick Andrew will take his basketball talents to Averett University. He became a 1,000 point scorer during his time with the Raiders and was also a two-time team captain.

From the boys soccer team, Zimbabwe native Denzel Marufu will continue his career at Roanoke College. He earned 2022 Conference Player of the Year and was also named the team MVP. The keeper has made 153 career saves the past two seasons and was part of the 2021 VISAA D2 State Championship soccer team.

From the girls soccer pitch, Rocio Criado Lopez will play at Indian Hill Jr. Community College. The Madrid, Spain native spent one season with the Raiders team but made an immediate impact. She scored 14 goals, 5 assists and 31 points as a striker.

Her teammate Irene Ruiz Gonzalez also spent just one season with the Raiders--adding 19 goals, 17 assists and 51 total points. Gonzalez also earned 1st Team All-Conference honors.

Kylie Schaefer will take her tennis talents to Christopher Newport University. During her time at North Cross, Schaefer has earned All-Conference and All-State honors in tennis and basketball. Schaefer also helped lead the girls soccer team to a Conference Championship this past season.

North Cross signing day May 2023 (WSLS)

Germany native Flavia Daniels will run track at Monmouth University. The dynamic athlete has garnered multiple state championships in indoor and outdoor track. Daniels was also part of the cross country and girls basketball programs at North Cross.