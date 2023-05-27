Lynchburg Hornets baseball wins Super Regional opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg baseball team cruised to a 9-6 victory over Shenandoah in Game 1 of its super regional matchup.

Victorious for a fourth time on the season against No. 3 Shenanodah, Lynchburg now stands within a win of advancing to Cedar Rapids for the NCAA Division III baseball national championship. After Lynchburg’s win in the best-of-three series, Shenandoah must win twice against Lynchburg on Saturday to clinch a spot in the next round.

Behind the reliable arms of Zack Potts and Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher of the year Jack Bachmore, Lynchburg stomped on the gas pedal despite being outhit twelve to eight. Lynchburg’s pitching staff stranded 12 Shenandoah runners on base as opposed to Lynchburg’s six.

Lynchburg used a seven-run 4th inning to jump out to a 9-1 lead. Holden Fiedler started the merry-go-round with an RBI single followed by a bunt single from Carrson Atkins. Back-to-back walks by Ben Jones and Avery Neaves added two runs to the tally.

Freshman Sean Pokorak pinch hit for Riley O’Donovan in the DH spot electrifying the Lynchburg crowd with a three-RBI double to the left-center gap. 12 Lynchburg batters stepped to the plate in what would be the decisive inning of the ballgame.

A win Saturday would secure Lynchburg’s first trip to the national championship in program history. Game 2 of ther series from Bank of the James Stadium will begin at 11 a.m. If necessary, Game 3 is slated to begin 50 minutes after Game 2.