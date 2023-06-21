65º

Galax soccer star named VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year

David Espinoza recorded 22 goals and 18 assists in 2023

John Appicello, Sports Director

GALAX, Va. – The Class 1 VHSL boys soccer Player of the Year is Galax senior David Espinoza.

Although the Maroon Tide fell a game short of the state finals, Espinoza led his team to a 20-1-1 record with 22 goals and 18 assists.

In his junior season, he led his team to the Class 1 state title- with 18 goals and 15 assists, defeating Northampton 2-0 in the finals.

Maroon Tide goalie Kendall Llamas joins Espinoza on the All-State first team.

Auburn put a pair of players on the first team as well. Andrew Tickle and Chase Sutphin led the way for the Eagles this season.

