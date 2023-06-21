Liz Kitley, Cayla King help lead Lady Cavs Basketball Camp

DALEVILLE, Va. – It is officially summer camp season, and the Lord Botetourt girls’ basketball team had two special guests leading the drills Tuesday morning.

Liz Kitley and Cayla King made an appearance in Botetourt County, helping nearly 100 campers sharpen their skills and drills. Obviously, these two know their stuff, the duo helped lead the Hokies to their first-ever Final Four appearance.

Plenty to learn from the pair, as 8th-grade point guard Brooklyn told us, “How to get better at basketball, I learned to get better, you have to communicate.”

“Even though it’s 40 minutes away from Blacksburg, it’s cool we’re making an impact on young girls,” Kitley said. “I don’t think that was always the case, so for them to look up to us at all, it’s really cool.”

“It’s just nice to see this many young girls excited to be at a basketball camp and see us,” King added. “We see each other every day and don’t think it’s that big of a deal but seeing little girls this excited, it was fun.”

The campers were able to do a Q&A with Kitley and King and get their autograph as well.