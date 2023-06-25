Hunting Hills hosts Roanoke Regional Tennis HOF Pro-Am

ROANOKE, Va. – It was an eventful day at Hunting Hills Country Club as some of the areas best tennis players came together for an annual round-robin Pro-Am tennis tournament.

The Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame hosted its 3rd annual event--all in an effort to keep the sport alive and well in the Roanoke Valley.

“We’re trying to keep the tennis history alive in the Roanoke Valley,” said Dwight Holland, chairman of the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame. “We’re going way back to get some of our tennis history here. Preserve it, protect it, and also keep an eye on the future as well. We have a great tennis legacy here in Roanoke, some of our doubles players have been ranked from the state, the Mid-Atlantic region, gone on and played nationally. We have a bunch of pro’s that have been excellent teaching pro’s but also ranked, in their levels or their ages and they have been here playing as well.”

Many familiar names and faces were on hand such as Jack Fishwick who’s dad John has been deeply invested in multiple regional tennis efforts. The Co-Chair of the Tennis Hall of Fame John Barker has played an instrumental part in the event as well.

The Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame inducted its newest members Saturday night.