Annual “Growth Football Camp” set to kickoff this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Some local students will get a chance to learn the game of football--through a three day summer camp. The 5th annual “Growth Football Camp” will highlight speed, agility, strength and conditioning--while also encouraging mental and emotional growth.

“What we do is come out and encourage students to play football,” said camp organizer Brandon McCall. “We serve as almost like a barrier between ‘I think I could do it, but I really don’t know.’ We’re just trying to get kids warmed up to the real football gridiron type of feel so that’s what we do. I want them to gain a sense of love. I want them to know that the community loves them and that this is what healthy love looks like.”

McCall, a Roanoke native, will lead the charge at Belmont Park Field across from John P. Fishwick Middle School. Growth Football Camp will begin Wednesday and end Friday, running from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s open to boys and girls ages 6-13 with a cost of just $25.

McCall also serves as a motivational speaker and offered insight to valuable lessons he’s learned growing up and having lived in all different areas of Roanoke.

“The question I had to ask myself is ‘What am I being trained by and what am I constantly practicing unconsciously?’”

You can hear more of McCall on an upcoming episode of “Around the Way with EJ”.