69º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball to face Final Four foe LSU in ACC/SEC Challenge

The Tigers are the 2023 National Champions

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, ACC/SEC Challenge, Women's Basketball, College
Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore drives past LSU's Alexis Morris during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Matchups were released on Wednesday for the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge. Virginia Tech women will face LSU in Baton Rouge on Thursday November 30th at 9 p.m. The last time these two teams met was in the Final Four in Dallas, where LSU won 79-72 and went on to beat Iowa for the National Championship.

The Virginia women will host Missouri at 5 p.m. on Thursday as well.

On the men’s side, Virginia Tech will head to Auburn to face the Tigers, and Virginia will host Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 29th.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter