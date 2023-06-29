Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball to face Final Four foe LSU in ACC/SEC Challenge

Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore drives past LSU's Alexis Morris during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Matchups were released on Wednesday for the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge. Virginia Tech women will face LSU in Baton Rouge on Thursday November 30th at 9 p.m. The last time these two teams met was in the Final Four in Dallas, where LSU won 79-72 and went on to beat Iowa for the National Championship.

The Virginia women will host Missouri at 5 p.m. on Thursday as well.

On the men’s side, Virginia Tech will head to Auburn to face the Tigers, and Virginia will host Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 29th.