Ponn verbally commits to K-State volleyball

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Caleigh Ponn (right) poses with her mom and Hidden Valley volleyball head coach Carla Ponn (left) after the Titans won the Region 3D title. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – She’s just a rising junior but Caleigh Ponn’s impact has been like that of a seasoned veteran. It’s her leadership skills and stellar talent on the volleyball court that has drawn interest from Division I programs. Sunday, the Hidden Valley High School standout verbally committed to play for Kansas State University.

Ponn is coming off a sophomore season where she earned VHSL Class 3 State Player of the Year honors. She helped guide the Titans to a 31-1 record and a runner-up nod in the state championship. This came after Hidden Valley swept the River Ridge District titles and VHSL Region 3D crown.

Ponn also led the state with more than 700 kills to go along with 429 digs and 68 aces.

