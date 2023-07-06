Wytheville’s Robbie Ring rising to the top

Take a trip down I-81 and not far off the interstate you’ll see a simple red building. What doesn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary is a place full of opportunity, a kickstart for many careers. Including that of Robbie Ring.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – As the saying goes, “You can’t have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic.” Greg and Kim Ring have not only shown that over the past few decades but they’ve also passed it on to others including their son who’s now getting ready for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Take a trip down I-81 and not far off the interstate you’ll see a simple red building. What doesn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary is a place full of opportunity, a kickstart for many careers. Including that of Robbie Ring.

Ring Combat Sports in Wytheville (WSLS)

“Once I started doing mixed martial arts fighting and taking it serious and going into adult classes and hanging in with those guys, I started to realize I might be pretty good at this,” Robbie said.

Known as the “Razor,” Ring’s leg kicks and body slams have been pretty sharp. The featherweight went 9-0 as an amateur, now 6-0 as a pro-MMA fighter.

“I like to get in and get out. It’s kind of scary in the cage.”

Robbie’s hard work, dedication, and lethal 1-2 combo, earned him a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series, an ultimate shot at the UFC.

Robbie Ring in Las Vegas at UFC Apex (Courtesy of Ring Family) (WSLS (Ring Family))

“When I finally got that call it was surreal. I was really shocked but also just super excited and happy and proud of myself.”

Robbie stepped into the ring at a young age, developing his skills — sparking his interest in the sport.

“It was probably around 8 years old I knew it was something I wanted to pursue but I just didn’t have the work ethic then. I started amateur fighting at 15 years old really before the state had a sanctioning body.”

Something his parents weren’t too fond of.

“We kind of wanted him to explore other sports but that warrior spirit is a very powerful thing,” Robbie’s mom, Kim Ring said.

That warrior spirit is powerful because the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Kim received her black belt under the Chuck Norris organization in 1985 and progressed to kickboxing. Greg has an extensive background in jujitsu.

“We moved here with the intention of retiring but that didn’t quite work out so here we are today,” the Rings said.

Greg and Kim Ring, owners of Ring Combat Sports (WSLS)

The two opened Ring Combat Sports in 1999 — serving Southwest Virginia and also drawing interest from Tennessee and North Carolina.

“I’ve seen how much work my parents have put into this gym and build it up and now they’re getting ready to have a UFC fighter come out of this gym. My why is to give back to them and give a name to Ring Combat Sports,” Robbie said.

Many of Robbie’s accomplishments can be seen on the walls at the gym in Wytheville. It’s a constant reminder that he’s never alone in his fight to reach the top.

“It takes a lot of people to get him to where he’s getting ready to go,” Kim said. “There’s an awful lot of obstacles and this area really stepped up and we just really want to make them proud.”

“I’m basically a one-fight contract in the UFC right now and I’m fighting for a four-fight contract. Now that that’s become a reality I’m still hungry for more,” Robbie said.

He’s hoping that “million dollar dream” will start paying off when he has his first fight on Aug. 22. From there, not only could he win a four-fight contract but also some well-deserved earnings to go along with that.