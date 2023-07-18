Liberty women’s hoops preps for inaugural CUSA season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Liberty University continues its preps to transition to Conference USA, the league schedule has been released for women’s basketball.

Much like the men’s format for Conference USA, the Liberty women will face each of the other eight conference opponents twice, primarily on Thursdays and Saturdays. Six of the Flames opponents will be first-time foes in 2023-24 including FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston and UTEP.

The Lady Flames hold an overall record of 2-0 against Western Kentucky (their first CUSA opponent slated for January 6) and 2-1 against Jacksonville State (their second CUSA opponent slated for January 10).

The 2024 CUSA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will take place concurrently at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., March 12-16.