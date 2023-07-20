74º

Hillcats survive Woodpeckers late rally for 7-6 win

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Hillcats earned a 7-6 home victory Wednesday night over the visiting Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The game was scoreless until the 4th inning. That’s when Fayetteville scored a run thanks to an RBI double from Luis Baez. But the Hillcats returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning in a big way. Six runs came across to score on 4 singles and a bases loaded walk.

Lynchburg added to its lead in the 5th inning when Jose Devers hit a solo home run to center field for the 7-1 advantage.

Despite allowing four runs in the 7th inning, the Hillcats held on for the home win.

