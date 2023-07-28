Troy Daniels holds 5th annual “Dream Big” basketball camp

ROANOKE, Va. – Troy Daniels 5th annual “Dream Big” basketball camp is underway this week at William Fleming.

“The motivation is that I always wanted to do it as a younger kid, I was that little kid on the floor in roll call seeing Curtis Staples and other guys talking to us about making it,” Daniels said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to do it myself. It’s a no brainer to give back to the community and give back to these kids because they deserve it.”

Daniels is a Fleming grad who went on to play at VCU and then in the NBA. Over 150 campers were in attendance this week to learn from the pro.