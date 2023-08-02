LIV golfers leaning on past wins for success at Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – For the first time in four years, major golf is returning to The Greenbrier. The LIV Golf Tour will play the Old White Course this weekend and some familiar faces will take to the course.

Danny Lee in 2015. Kevin Na in 2018. Joaquin Niemann in 2019. Three different styles of play that yielded the same result—a win at The Old White.

”When you guys look at the list of winners here, do you notice a common thread?”

“We’re all good looking,” said 2018 Greenbrier Champion Kevin Na.

Look good, play good as they say. These three guys racked up 8 wins on the PGA Tour before transitioning to LIV—where your individual game can also affect your teams standing in what is different structure.

“It’s only a three round event so if you play one average round out here it feels like, unless you do something great the next two days, it’s really hard to be inside the top 24,” said 2015 Greenbrier Champion Danny Lee.

“Just being here on this property is special,” said Joaquin Niemann the 2019 Greenbrier Champion. “I think it’s a nice week to be here for the players to spend on the golf course and I think we enjoy it a lot.”

The league itself is becoming more respected as the season continue--garnering support from the world over.

“Once you see the product, I think people fall in love and that’s been the case with most of the cities and the people have been welcoming wherever we go and we enjoy that and the connection between the fan and the player has been amazing,” said 2018 Greenbrier Champion Kevin Na.

As for possibly donning the Greenbrier Green jacket after a second win on Sunday, the trio joked with each other.

”You think you will wear the same size jacket or no?” Niemann asked Lee.

“Probably not. That was a while ago. One size up, maybe two,” said Lee in response.

“I think you and I will be the same size,” Na said to Niemann.