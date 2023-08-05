1st and 10 Camp Tour: Christiansburg Blue Demons

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – 2022 was a special season for the Christiansburg Blue Demons. Not only did it mark back-to-back 10-win seasons for the program, but Christiansburg won the Region 3D title before falling in the VHSL Class 3 State Semifinal. That feat is one that the Blue Demons are aiming for yet again--and more.

Head coach Alex Wilkens’ squad lost about 6 starters on each side of the ball including four on the defensive line. But they return the dynamic, reigning River Ridge District player of the year in quarterback Tanner Evans. With that, the goal is to tailor the offense to his skill sets and hopefully yield good results from the defense.

“We’ve got a lot of experience in a lot of positions,” Wilkens said. “We’re definitely green in some positions losing solid starters on both sides of the ball but we’re really proud of what our kids accomplished in the off-season to make themselves the best possible player they are come August 25th.”

“Everybody comes out and buys in, people working hard and I know we have the next up mentality so I know they’re ready to play,” Evans said.

“We have a lot of team chemistry and bonding so I think that will help us out through the year,” said JT Thompson, Blue Demons wide receiver and outside linebacker. “We have a lot of old heads this year so I think it will help us in the long run.”

Christiansburg opens the season against Floyd County on August 25.