1st and 10 Camp Tour: Blacksburg Bruins

Blacksburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp tour returns to the New River Valley with a check on the Bruins. Blacksburg hasn’t had a win since October of 2019. But second year head coach Zack Leonard has established a culture within his team that’s ready for a change. We’ve seen plenty of stellar athletes run through Blacksburg High and this year is no exception. But Leonard’s leadership and the implementation of a balanced attack should help them make strides in both the program ---and on the scoreboard.

“This year feels very different than past years have been. I started my sophomore year and this year is just miles ahead of where we started. It’s at some point we have to win a game. We’re all just so tired of losing, it’s all about a win,’ senior quarterback Ethan Karpa says.

“I believe in being balanced. So we want to be effective in the passing game and effective in the run game. For us, that’s going to mean giving defenses challenging formations to help us get leverage and help us establish the run, and then taking advantage of what the defense gives us,” Leonard explains.

Blacksburg opens at Giles on August 25th.