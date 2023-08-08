1st and 10 Camp Tour: North Cross Raiders

ROANOKE, Va. – The Raiders are coming off a 10-1 season that ended with the VIS Division 2 state title (defeating Atlantic Shores 13-0). But change is the operative as coach Stephen Alexander departs and longtime defensive coordinator Shannon Taylor takes the reins this season.

Taylor brings in former Hokie Shaine Miles stepping as the new offensive coordinator.

“The support we have in the building, administration, Athletic Director, and the other current coaches who want to see football be good – it’s my 14th season and culture wins. And that’s what we’ve done the last 13 seasons, we hope to implement that and not lose the step this year in my 14th year,” Coach Taylor explained.

”It’s been just a little different with Coach Miles. He’s a good coach and he has college experience. He’s a really good offensive coordinator, but it’s really still really strategic I would say and it’s still pretty complex,” senior running back Cam Johnson said.

“I mean it’s not that big of a difference because I know how he(Taylor) teaches, and how he coaches, and just how he is as a person as well. But I think the changes we have so far they’re very minor,” senior offensive tackle Moritz Schmoranzer said.

North Cross travels to Hagerstown, Maryland to take on St. James on Saturday, September 2.