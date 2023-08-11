1st and 10 Camp Tour: Alleghany Cougars

Low Moor, Va. – Alleghany is beginning a new era of football. The Alleghany Highlanders school district has combined Covington and Alleghany to become the Alleghany Cougars moving forward.

Alleghany head coach Will Fields has taken over the combined strength and numbers of the Mountaineers and coach Chris Jones’ Cougars. The school consolidation story is well documented and a couple of years in the making. Now the Alleghany Cougars are a Class 3 school entering Region 3C but remaining in the Three Rivers district. It’s a story of combined strength on and off the field. A new color scheme--sure.. But not as much change as one might think-

“Coach Jones and myself -- we’re not all that different philosophically. So we haven’t changed much of what I’ve done in the past and those kids fit into it. And we’re still in the Three Rivers district and we’re playing some familiar opponents teams. We didn’t play them last year but but we’ve played them before, so it’s not all that different. Obviously our region is tough --=there’s some real buzz-saws in there once we get to the postseason, if we’re fortunate enough to make it there. But again, those are good problems to have.

“I feel as if every aspect that we are missing last year Covington brings to the table. And aspects I feel like they were missing we bring to the table, you know? We have bigger lineman then maybe they have, we have numbers. They have the receivers that we were sort of struggling with last year with injuries and and all that stuff. It’s been beneficial in that aspect for sure ,” says senior defensive end and tight end Matthew Clayton.

“It looks like our whole team --we all have people that can play at each position. We just look so good and I can’t wait for us to play,” senior wide receiver Purcel Turner says.

The new squad hosts Waynesboro to open the season on August 25th.