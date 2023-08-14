Beck is Back for Hokies football

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As fall camp continues for the Virginia Tech Hokies, a familiar face is working hard to show his worth and help the football program by any means necessary. Blacksburg High School grad Cole Beck is hoping to make a difference on special teams and as a wide receiver for the Hokies scout team.

“I’m really grateful again for the opportunity I’ve gotten again for my last season at Virginia Tech,” Beck told 10 Sports at Virginia Tech’s recent media day. Beck said the opportunity wouldn’t be possible, “Without coach Pry and coach Holt who extended the offer to come out and be part of the football team again. I’m excited to come out and contribute to the highest ability I can to help us win some ball games.”

To no one’s surprise, the football staff is well aware of Beck’s speed that they hope will translate to the field after it took him to new heights on the indoor and outdoor track.

“I envision him running down the field like the 100 meters,” said Hokies special teams coach Stu Holt. “I envision him playing as fast as he possibly can. Where we’re working on with Cole is teaching him techniques to get to the open field so he can use his speed. Being good with releases, with his hands, understanding pad level and foot work. Really trying to hone in on the little things that can help him get to where we want him to be a little bit quicker.”

Holt said Beck will likely get most of his opportunities at kickoff return considering that’s what he’s been working on the most thus far in camp.

Beck is fresh off another stellar outdoor track season--one in which he qualified for the NCAA national championships back in June.