Virginia Tech hosts annual Fan Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s one of many events that is long-awaited and much anticipated each year: Virginia Tech football’s “Fan Day.” And Sunday was proof yet again of how much the community at large cares for their Hokies.

Hundreds, if not thousands, took advantage of the free event at the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. The family friendly event featured games and activities for all ages and of course the opportunity meet Virginia Tech players and coaches.

“It’s great. It’s always great to get out and see all the players you normally don’t get to see,” said Kevin. He lives in Blacksburg and brought his son Ty out to the event Sunday.

Leah made the trip from Giles County with her two sons, Noah and Owen.

“They have so many different games and they meet so many different players they look up to and it’s such a nice indoor space to run around and meet coach Pry.”

Tristan and his brother Camden made sure to express their excitement as well, saying it was a surreal moment.

“It was super exciting to meet them in real life.”

Virginia Tech will kick off its 2023 season in aginst Old Dominion at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.