1st and 10 Camp Tour: Patrick Henry Patriots

Roanoke, Va. – On Grandin Road, the Patriots are coming off a 9-3 campaign that included a Region 5D playoff win over Briar Woods. Fast forward to this fall, the atmosphere at Patrick Henry HS football camp has been filled with discipline, organization, and fun – and for good reason.

The Patriots have top-tier talent at the skill positions – Joey Beasley at quarterback, Chuck Webb in the backfield ... and Notre Dame commit Bodie Kahoun at linebacker - just to name a few. But it’s another position group that has coach Fiddler excited.

“Well really I have to give a shout out to the O-Line. It’s probably one of the better groups that I’ve had here. We seem to always have fast guys that can run and catch but we have some big guys that are really good up front,” head coach Alan Fiddler said.

“We have a core of guys that have been playing together since middle school. We have 9 or 10 three-year starters so experience is a big thing for us and that’s where confidence comes from,” senior quarterback Joey Beasley said.

“Coming in as seniors we have to take the little guys under our wing and be more locked in so they’re locked in so the focus comes with it at this role.” senior runningback Sidney Webb said.

Patrick Henry opens the season against Brookville Friday, Aug. 25.